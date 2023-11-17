The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $53,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 55.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

