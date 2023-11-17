Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $103.30 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

