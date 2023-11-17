LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,481 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

NYSE LYB opened at $96.23 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

