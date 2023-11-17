Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Motorola Solutions worth $245,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $317.26 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $251.00 and a one year high of $317.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

