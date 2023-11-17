Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $159.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

