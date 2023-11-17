Wintrust Investments LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

