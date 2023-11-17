Bank of Hawaii Sells 12,859 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

