Bank of Hawaii Makes New $557,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 137.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,880,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after buying an additional 35,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,763,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 313.5% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,401,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $44.96.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.