GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,545,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $123,214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,424 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of GFL opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

