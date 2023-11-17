Bank of Hawaii Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VBK stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.73 and a 200 day moving average of $219.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.