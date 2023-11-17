Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

