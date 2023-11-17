Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 4.3 %
HE stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
