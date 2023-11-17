Bank of Hawaii Purchases 1,562 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 253.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,960,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $602.06 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $613.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $544.02 and its 200 day moving average is $496.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

