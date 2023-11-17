Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

