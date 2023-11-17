Bank of Hawaii Sells 150 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $578.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $599.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $541.75.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

