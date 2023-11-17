Bank of Hawaii Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $15,396,310,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $198.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

