Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $3,385,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 160,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $117.81 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $260.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

