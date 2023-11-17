US Bancorp DE Has $33.24 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of KLA worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $545.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $550.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

