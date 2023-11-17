Clarius Group LLC Buys 398 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,852,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,123,000 after buying an additional 516,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Edison International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 91.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

