Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,721 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $89.55 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

