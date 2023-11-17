Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 24 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.0 %

GWW stock opened at $795.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.81 and a 200-day moving average of $718.59.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

