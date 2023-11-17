Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 528 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $90.18 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

