DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Position Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196,458 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $85,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $307,299.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $338,342.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,433.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,264. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DV shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $31.13 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

