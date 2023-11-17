Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $117.82 Million Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561,035 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $117,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wolfspeed by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 19.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 87.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.