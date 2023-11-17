Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $84,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 64.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 41.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,003.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,887.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,899.31 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

