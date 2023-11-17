Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 744,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,471 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $93,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

