Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 72,415 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,415 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.56% of AutoNation worth $112,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

