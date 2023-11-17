Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,164,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $102,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

