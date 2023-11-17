Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 140,127 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,127 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $109,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $282.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

