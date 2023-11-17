Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,982 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.41% of Air Lease worth $112,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

