Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 172,522 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,522 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.93% of WNS worth $104,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

