Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 561,035 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,035 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $117,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 98,370.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,378,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,187 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $76,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 61.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,633,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,087,000 after buying an additional 624,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,185,000.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOLF. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

