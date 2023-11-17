agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in agilon health were worth $118,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 255,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 557,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in agilon health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in agilon health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 510,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other agilon health news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.85 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

