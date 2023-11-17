Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,940,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Snap worth $94,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 101.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 46.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $9,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $9,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,572,851 shares in the company, valued at $611,534,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $1,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,927,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,613,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,452,126 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,583. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

