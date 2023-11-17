122,237 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 87.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,011 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $780.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $741.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $755.88. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $632.45 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.10.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

