Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 833,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $122,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 235.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 391,165 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.85 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.