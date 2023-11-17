Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,091 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.20% of Etsy worth $124,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Etsy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

