Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 11,979 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $131,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $227.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

