Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $128.11 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.10% of Ryan Specialty worth $128,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,332,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $44,952,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after buying an additional 1,055,541 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $45.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryan Specialty

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.