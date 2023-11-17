Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159,091 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.20% of Etsy worth $124,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Etsy by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

