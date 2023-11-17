Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,456,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 8.89% of Kornit Digital worth $130,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

KRNT opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

