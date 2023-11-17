Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 114,047 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.37% of MarketAxess worth $135,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 92.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.34 and a 200-day moving average of $250.65. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.01 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

