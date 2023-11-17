Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $141,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.0% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,070,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of GLBE opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
