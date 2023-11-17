Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $127.01 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,027 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.05% of Guidewire Software worth $127,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after buying an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after buying an additional 1,736,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

