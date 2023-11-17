CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 808,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $126,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $187.74 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.65.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.