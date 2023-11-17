Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,414 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novanta were worth $127,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novanta

Novanta Price Performance

NOVT opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.28. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.