Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.67% of Valmont Industries worth $163,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $211.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.77. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

