Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,118,413 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 185,460 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $159,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,346,382,000 after buying an additional 2,802,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,924,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

