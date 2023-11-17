Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 185,460 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,118,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $159,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

