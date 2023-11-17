Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,391 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $164,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $210.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.